Kenosha Man Charged for Giving Kyle Rittenhouse Gun Used in Shootings

A 19-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with two felonies after prosecutors say he gave a gun to Kyle Rittenhouse, the suburban teen accused of killing two protesters during unrest in the southeastern Wisconsin city.

Dominick Black was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death.

On May 1, Black purchased a rifle at Ladysmith Ace Home Center using money he was given by Rittenhouse, according to a criminal complaint from the Kenosha County District Attorney. Prosecutors stated that Black was aware Rittenhouse was 17 years old and not legally able to purchase a firearm.

The two agreed that the gun would be stored at Black's stepfathers house in Kenosha, because Rittenhouse didn't possess a Firearm Owner Identification card.

According to prosecutors, on Aug. 25, during unrest and protests stemming from the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer, Black and Rittenhouse volunteered to go out after curfew and protect the Car Source business along Sheridan Road.

Both individuals went to Black's stepfather's residence where the 19-year-old is accused of giving Rittenhouse the gun that evening. That same night, Rittenhouse used the rifle and fatally shot two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, the district attorney's office stated.

Rittenhouse has also been accused of shooting another man, Gaige Grosskreutz, in the arm.

Rittenhouse admitted killing both individuals to Black that evening and also later confessed to the killings to Antioch police, according to the criminal complaint.

A Wisconsin court commissioner on Monday set Rittenhouse's bail at $2 million, three days after he was extradited to Kenosha County from Illinois.

Rittenhouse's lawyers have argued he was acting in self-defense. The 17-year-old told police he was chased by a man whom he had tried to stop hitting windows.

Rittenhouse tried to surrender to a Kenosha police officer after the shooting but was told to go home, according to records.

The Kenosha Police Department has said it was dealing with a chaotic scene when asked why Rittenhouse was not arrested immediately after the shooting.