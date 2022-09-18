Kenosha

Kenosha Homeowner Kills Intruder After Being Attacked

A Kenosha homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant.

The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes.

The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.”

Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kenoshakenosha shooting
