Kenosha Diner to Be Featured on Food Network's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Franks Diner, the oldest diner in the U.S. and located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will be featured on the Food Network's “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” next week.

This isn’t the diner's first appearance on the Food Network, however. It will be appearing for a second time on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Kevin Ervin and his wife, Julie Rittmille, have owned Franks Diner, which opened in 1926, for ten years and say it's been a “wild ride.”

"It's great, a great feeling to know that you're really part of a community. People expect you to be here and they want you here," Ervin said.

Kenosha is home to 99,688 people and now the diner will be welcoming the entire world into their kitchen.

"Franks Diner has always been a place where everyone’s view can be expressed and people go to talk over all types of issues. The comfortable atmosphere and excellent food make for a fun place to be. Frank’s Diner is a staple of the community and a great example of the strength of Kenosha,” Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said in a statement.

People come from all over to taste some of their specialties, including the “garbage plate,” Ervin said. The dish is a mashup of hash brown, eggs, meat and a choice of veggies and cheese.