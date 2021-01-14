Kenosha County Officials Urge Residents to Sign-Up for Vaccination Information

Kenosha County officials are urging residents that fall into Tiers 1a and 1b of their COVID-19 vaccination schedule to fill out an online form to link them with a local vaccine provider.

As of Thursday, only Tier 1a individuals are currently eligible to receive the vaccine and many are searching for a provider. The online form will help provide that link, according to county officials.

“While we have had some Tier 1a providers contact us at the Division of Health, we know that there are many more out there — home health care workers, for example — that are still in search of the vaccine,” Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said.

According to the Kenosha County Division of Health, Tier 1a includes frontline health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, law enforcement and firefighters. Tier 1b includes all individuals 65 years of age and older and frontline essential workers such as corrections officers, grocery store workers and educators.

Officials say filling out the online form may help speed along the process so that other individuals may receive the vaccine sooner.

“We want to help link Tier 1a workers and organizations with vaccine providers, because the faster we can vaccinate that population, the sooner we’ll be allowed to move on to Tier 1b and the subsequent stages of the vaccination plan,” Freiheit said.

Officials say they’re following phase recommendations set by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and SDMAC and are not certain when the vaccine will be made available to Tier 1b individuals.

“We’d like to get contact information for those in Tier 1b so we can get information to them when it is their turn to be vaccinated,” Freiheit said.

A full list of tiers that detail who is allowed to receive vaccination is listed on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Hub website.