Kenosha County elementary school employee accused of sexually assaulting child

An aide at a Kenosha County elementary school was arrested for three felonies after sexually assaulting a child, according to a criminal complaint.

Anna Marie Crocker was charged with 1st degree child sexual assault — sexual intercourse with a child under age 13, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child — filming, according to court records. Crocker is an employee at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake, reported WTMJ, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee.

On Oct. 8, a deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department was called to a home in Twin Lakes after a father called police after reported his 13-year-old son was forced to have sex with the mother of a friend, according to court documents.

The teen told authorities he had been to his friend's house "countless times" and that every time he is over, his friend's mother, Anna Crocker, is "acting crazy" as she is a heavy drinker, documents revealed. In one incident, approximately 9 to 10 months ago, the teen was at the house for a sleepover with friends.

While asleep on the couch in the basement, he was awoken by Crocker, who was naked, removed his pants and was on top of the teen, according to the criminal complaint. At some point, the teen's friends' heard noises, went into the basement and saw what had happened, documents stated.

Another boy, who is 15 years old, told a school resource officer he had exchanged sexual chats and pictures with Crocker through SnapChat for a "long time," the criminal complaint revealed. The teen then disclosed that he had been sexually assaulted by Crocker in a parking lot in August, documents stated.

During an interview with police, Crocker admitted to saving a sexually explicit video from the teenager on her phone, according to documents. Detectives conducted an examination of her phone and located the video in Crocker's "hidden photos," police stated.

Crocker's cash bond was set at $500,000. WTMJ reported records show Crocker's special education aide program license was under investigation as of Friday.