Kenosha County DA's Office Calls for Civil Rights Investigation In Jacob Blake Shooting

As an investigation continues into the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, the District Attorney’s Office is calling for a civil rights investigation amid calls for justice and unrest that has gripped the area for several days.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley made the announcement Wednesday evening during a press conference detailing the investigation into the shooting, which took place Sunday evening in Kenosha.

“I’ve called on the U.S. Attorney’s Office to conduct a parallel civil rights investigation,” he said. “I’m hoping it will happen at the same time, because it gives the community a chance to heal quicker.”

The investigation into the shooting itself is currently being handled by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, as required by state law when an officer discharges a firearm. After their investigation is completed, they will turn their findings in to the DA’s office in Kenosha County, and from there Graveley will make the determination of whether to file charges against the officer who shot Blake during the altercation Sunday.

Any civil rights investigation will be conducted concurrently, but separately, from that criminal investigation, and could result in charges in federal court even if charges aren’t pursued at the state level, per statute.