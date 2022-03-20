Kenosha Cop Shown Kneeling on Student's Neck Resigns from School Security Job

A Kenosha police officer has resigned from his position as a part-time school security guard after video surfaced showing the officer restrain a 12-year-old girl by putting his knee on the student's neck.

Officer Shawn Guetschow was working security at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when he intervened in a lunch hour fight between two students.

Kenosha school officials released redacted surveillance footage of the incident, showing the officer showing placing his knee on the girl's neck to restrain her — a move that was banned for Wisconsin law enforcement officers last year.

Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, argues the district attorney should bring charges against the officer. The school district initially placed Guetschow on paid leave before he resigned from his part-time security job Tuesday.

Perez’s attorney, Drew Devinney, said Guetschow was acting in an on-duty capacity once he placed Perez’s daughter in a chokehold.

Perez said his daughter is in therapy and seeing a neurologist for her injuries and has been medically excused from school for two weeks.

In his resignation letter, Guetschow called out the school district for lack of support and said the incident has placed a heavy burden on his family.

The officer remains employed by the Kenosha Police Department.

In a tweet Saturday, the department said it was conducting an investigation and "paying careful attention to the entire scope of the incident."