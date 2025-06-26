Several lanes on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago were blocked early Thursday morning a meat-carrying semi truck traveling inbound flipped over the barricade and landed in outbound express lanes, leading to heavy traffic and backups as the rush hour commute picked up.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the driver of the truck was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident occurred about 11:35 p.m. near Belmont Avenue, Wednesday, IDOT said. NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin added there were reports that the contents of the truck spilled out onto lanes as the top of the trailer was sheared off during impact.

The cleanup remained active as of 6 a.m. IDOT crews had closed the outbound express lanes and two right lanes on the inbound side as part of the investigation.

"It's a huge operation to get this semi out of the express lanes," Martin said. "Only two right lanes are getting by inbound. The squeeze is on here in both directions."

As of 6 a.m., drive times from downtown to Chicago O'Hare Airport were at an hour and twenty minutes and building, Martin said.

"This is a huge issue," Martin added, noting inbound traffic was also building.

Kennedy Exp. Lanes BLOCKED out to @fly2ohare with this semi crash clean-up. IB delay is solid from the Junction, and OB traffic jammed in the only 2 avail lanes in the @IDOTDistrict1 work zone. @GeorgeMycykNBC @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/Zx94Fehdvm — Kye Martin (@KyeMartinNBC) June 26, 2025

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The delays Thursday morning come as construction on the Kennedy Expressway has multiple lanes closed through the fall, leading to heavy daily traffic. As part of the construction, the express lanes are open only in the outbound direction, with two outbound local lanes closed. Inbound, heavy congestion frequently backs up due to the inbound express lane closure.

The Thursday morning crash now leaves no access to the outbound express lanes, with only two of four local outbound lanes available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.