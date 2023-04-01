Crime and Courts

Vehicle Struck by Bullets on Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police Say

An investigation is underway after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon along the Kennedy Expressway, according to the Illinois State Police.

At around 4:23 p.m., several shots were fired from a vehicle traveling southbound near Addison Street, striking another vehicle on the interstate. Both people riding in the second vehicle refused medical attention while the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

All southbound lanes were shut down at 5:12 p.m., but had reopened by 5:38 p.m.

