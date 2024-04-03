Some Kennedy expressway lanes closed following crash; 3 critically injured, 1 killed

Lanes were closed Wednesday afternoon and one person died after a multi-vehicle traffic crash on the Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) in Chicago.

At 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted that the crash occurred in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy at Monroe Street.

EMS PLAN ONE TRAFFIC CRASH outbound Kennedy at Monroe. Expressway shut down by ISP (LL) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 3, 2024

"Expressway shut down by ISP," the tweet added.

The Illinois State Police confirmed that the I-90 ramp southbound to 290 eastbound was currently shut down.

According to CFD, four people were transported to nearby hospitals in critical condition, including one that was "very critical."

ISP later confirmed that one person died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.