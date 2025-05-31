Kennedy Expressway exit to O'Hare Airport set to reopen to drivers Sunday

After two months of closures and traffic, commuters taking the Kennedy Expressway will find some relief.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, drivers will be able to access the exit to O'Hare International Airport from the express lanes starting Sunday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Under the new configuration, traffic leaving downtown Chicago will be able to use both the express and local lanes to continue to I-90 and O’Hare International Airport," a statement from IDOT said.

The news comes after a construction project on the expressway began in March.

The change kicks off at 11 p.m. Saturday night, when IDOT said reversible express lanes will close. At midnight, the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to one outbound lane from Addison Street to Montrose Avenue and intermittent ramp closures also will take place between Addison Street and Montrose Avenue, according to IDOT.

This is all in preparation for the reopening of the O'Hare exit, which can be expected after the lanes closed Saturday night will reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Expected to last through late 2025, the project has squeezed parts of the outbound Kennedy Expressway from Ohio Street to the Edens Expressway down to two lanes from four.

The project, originally billed at $150 million, is currently $19 million over budget, IDOT said last earlier this year, with officials attributing the extra costs to additional patching and inner concrete wiring challenges.

According IDOT, the work is meant to increase safety, reduce maintenance costs and improve traffic flow.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The full project is expected to last through the end of 2025, until at least Thanksgiving, officials said.