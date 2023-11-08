Kennedy Expressway crash leads to major traffic, halts Blue Line trains

A crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning led to major issues for commuters both on the roads and on trains during rush hour.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Sayre. There, a truck struck a wall and items from the truck fell off of it, police said.

No injuries were reported but solid traffic continued more than hour after the crash and Blue Line train service was disrupted.

The Chicago Transit Authority halted all trains between Jefferson Park and Rosemont Wednesday morning "due to debris on the tracks."

As a result, trains were operating between O'Hare and Rosemont and between Jefferson Park and Forest Park. Shuttle buses were available between Jefferson Park and Rosemont.

"At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines," the CTA said, urging commuters to "allow extra travel time."