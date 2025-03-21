As major construction on the Kennedy Expressway continues to snarl airport traffic, millions of people will pass through Chicago's busy airports Friday and into next week as school spring break begins across Illinois, with both O'Hare and Midway International Airports expected to see significantly more travelers during the 2025 spring break window than the same period in 2024.

The bustling travel period comes as London's Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, was closed Friday after a nearby fire nearby caused a major power outage, with officials expecting "significant disruption over the coming days."

Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage.



To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.



Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport… pic.twitter.com/7SWNJP8ojd — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) March 21, 2025

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, Friday, March 21 is projected to be the busiest day at O'Hare, with more than 279,000 passengers expected to travel through the airport. Midway's peak is expected to come Saturday, March 29, with more than 56,000 passengers projected, the CDA said.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, check-in gates at O'Hare were already buzzing, with large crowds of people passing through.

“As a global hub, Chicago is proud to welcome millions of travelers each year, connecting them to the greatest city in the world and beyond,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a release. “With the spring break travel season upon us, O’Hare and Midway are fully prepared to provide a seamless, efficient, and welcoming experience for all passengers.”

Spring break travel at both airports officially kicked off Thursday, the CDA said. But the start to the season wasn't without troubles.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, O'Hare's Airport Transit System, which moves passengers from parking lots and car rentals to terminals, was "temporarily out of service," the CDA said, leaving people packing into shuttle buses. Service had resumed by 10:30 a.m. that day, the CDA said. As of early Friday morning, no service disruptions were reported.

Travelers to O'Hare Airport can also expect major traffic delays due construction on the Kennedy Expressway, with some outbound local lanes are closed. As part of the project, all inbound express lanes are also closed, and outbound express lanes won't take drivers to O'Hare. Instead, the only express lanes exit leads drivers to the Edens Expressway at Foster.

"Expect significant delays, especially during peak hours," the CDA warned. "Travel time from downtown Chicago to O’Hare could range from one to two hours."

Later this spring, domestic travelers will be required to use either a U.S. passport or a REAL ID in order to board at plane at all airports in Chicago and across the country, though the Transportation Security Administration said enforcement of the new form of identification will be staggered.