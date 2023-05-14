Next Stage of Kennedy Construction Begins Monday, ‘Major' Traffic Delays Anticipated

Chicago drivers who have had to deal with weeks of delays caused by construction on the Kennedy Expressway could see more headaches starting Monday.

According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, a supplemental lane closure has been added to the Kennedy Expressway's $150 million overhaul.

The additional lane closure will be inbound, at the Diversey Avenue exit on the express lanes, beginning May 15, IDOT says.

"To accommodate bridge work at Diversey Avenue, the reversible express lanes exit at Diversey Avenue will be closed for approximately eight weeks" IDOT said in the release. "During that time, the express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction and motorists will not be able to exit them until Ohio Street."

"Drivers should continue to expect lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures," the alert continues. "Major travel delays are anticipated."

According to IDOT, the inbound Kennedy expressway construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023. Although there are no lane closures in place on the outbound side, motorists often encounter traffic and backups when driving out of the city due to the reversible express lanes only being available to inbound drivers.

Where On the Kennedy Is the Construction Taking Place?

According to IDOT, the entire project will take over approximately seven miles of the Kennedy Expressway (Intestate 90/94), from the Edens Expressway Junction (Interstate 94) to the Ohio Street exit.

In addition, work is also planned for Hubbard's Cave -- the tunnel underneath where Hubbard Street crosses over the Kennedy Expressway -- from Grand Avenue to Wayman Street.

Which Lanes Will Be Blocked and When?

IDOT says the project will occur in three stages. The first stage began March 20.

Stage 1: Inbound Lanes, Spring 2023 Through Fall 2023

The first stage of construction will impact the inbound Kennedy, with "two mainline inbound lanes closed at a time."

"Motorists should expect lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures," a release from IDOT says.

A press release from the agency goes on to say that reversible express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction "to help minimize traffic impact."

In the summer months, the inbound tunnel underneath where Hubbard Street crosses over the Kennedy Expressway will also be impacted.

"Later this summer, painting and the installation of new LED lighting will begin on inbound Hubbard's Cave between Ohio and Lake Streets," IDOT says.

This stage also includes the additional closure at the Diversey Exit on the inbound express lanes.

According to officials, stage 1 projects are expected to be completed in the fall of 2023, with "all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations."

Stage 2: Express Lanes, Spring 2024 Through Fall 2024

IDOT says the second stage of the project will tackle the reversible express lanes.

According to the release, next year, the express lanes will be closed to accommodate a rehabilitation of the Reversible Lane Access Control System known as REVLAC.

"In addition, mainline lane closures will be needed to accommodate painting and the installation of new LED lighting in both directions of Hubbard's Cave, between Ohio and Lake streets," IDOT says.

According to officials, stage 2 projects are expected to begin in the spring of 2024, and be completed in fall of 2024.

Stage 3: Outbound Kennedy, Spring 2025 Through Late Fall 2025

The third stage of the construction, IDOT says, will address the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway.

According to the release, two mainline outbound lanes will be closed at a time, with lane shifts, overnight lane closures, and various ramp closures. However, "the reversible express lanes will remain open in the outbound direction," IDOT says.

Additionally, work on outbound Hubbard's Cave will continue between Ohio and Lake Streets, IDOT says.

Officials say the third stage is expected to begin in the spring of 2025 and be completed in late fall of 2025.

When Will the Construction Be Over?

According to IDOT, the overall project is expected to start March 20, 2023, beginning with inbound Kennedy lanes. It will be completed in stages, IDOT says, and is expected to be wrapped up entirely in "late fall 2025."

"Motorists should expect significant delays and allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT says.

The Kennedy Expressway has been officially open since November 1960, but according to IDOT, the last major rehab project on the roadway was completed in 1994.