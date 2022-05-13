Kendrick Lamar Sets a Stop in Chicago for Summer Tour

Fresh off dropping "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar unveiled the dates to his first tour since 2018, and Chicago is due for a visit.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper will step off on a 67-date worldwide tour in support of his first album in five years with musical artist Tanna Leone and frequent collaborator Baby Keem.

The North American leg of "The Big Steppers" tour will kick off in Oklahoma and wrap up in Los Angeles, with Chicago edged into the middle. Lamar will head to the United Center on Aug. 19.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lamar also is set for performances in Europe and Australia and one in New Zealand.

Tickets will be released to the general public at noon May 20 here.

The new album followed Lamar’s release of “Damn.” from 2017. In his recent endeavors, Lamar also curated the soundtrack to “Black Panther,” collaborated on various songs and founded pgLang, a multi-disciplinary media company.

Lamar — whose parents are from Chicago — last officially performed in the city in 2017 for his "Damn." tour. He stopped at the United Center in July and August, and brought out Chicago-native Chance the Rapper as a special guest for one of the shows.