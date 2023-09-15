Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target. Here's when to get it

Target this week announced "a strategic, long-term partnership" with popular jewelry mogul Kendra Scott to "purposefully bring joy to more families and communities."

What does that look like for Kendra Scott fans? According to the Minneapolis-based retail chain: Customers can expect "an exclusive collection and dedicated shopping experience." Here are more specifics.

When can you get Kendra Scott jewelry at Target?

Target said in a statement that Kendra Scott's partnership will offer "quality jewelry and accessories at incredible prices." Fans can scoop it up on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning Oct. 22, the company said.

"Family, fashion, and philanthropy are the guiding principles of the Kendra Scott brand, and closely connect to Target's purpose of bringing joy to all families," Scott said in a statement. "We partnered with Target as they have a strong presence in our local communities, the place that matters the most to us. Together, we're introducing a quality, style forward collection and celebrating both brands' shared commitment to our communities."

How much will Kendra Scott Target jewelry cost

Prices for Kendra Scott accessories start at $15, Target said, and most items are priced under $40.

The Kendra Scott at Target collection comprises more than 200 pieces, including necklaces, rings and earrings, as well as ring dishes and jewelry storage. According to Target, jewelry will feature "beloved Kendra Scott designs, genuine stones, 14K gold over brass and other quality metals."

"Target is known for democratizing style and I'm so proud of how our strategic partnership with Kendra Scott builds on that legacy of making great design accessible to all," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, in a statement. "With over 200 items, most priced at under $40, this exclusive collection is fun, stylish, and exactly the kind of affordable joy our guests are looking for when they shop at Target."

What's in the Kendra Scott at Target collection?

While the first collection will be available beginning Oct. 22, Target said the collection will refresh multiple times each year with new items.

These are the items from the inaugural collection highlighted by Target and Scott:

Colorful and classic Kendra Scott silhouettes including the Emma and the Eleanor jewelry suites, made utilizing fan-favorite materials like 14K gold over brass and Mother of Pearl.

The Kendra Scott at Target Jessa collection features bold and trendy statement pieces offering a big dose of sparkle and glam, reimagined for contemporary audiences, featuring hoop and tassel earrings, a strand necklace, and more.

Iconic and sparkly standouts from the Kendra Scott at Target Scarlett suite of chain necklaces and bracelets.

While everyone will be able to shop the collection online at Target.com, stores in Edina, Minnesota; Katy, Texas; and Austin Arboretum in Texas are flagship partnership locations. A dedicated Kendra Scott at Target department will be featured at select additional Target stores across the country.