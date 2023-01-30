Kelly Clarkson Easily Handles Malört Shot, Earns Social Media Adulation

Daytime TV talk show host and famed musician Kelly Clarkson has shown unflappable stage presence for years, but her effortless takedown of a Malört shot may be one of her greatest accomplishments yet.
Clarkson was interviewing “Chicago PD” star Benjamin Levy Aguilar on Monday, and he offered her the “Chicago Handshake,” a shot of Malört, an Old Style beer and a firm handshake.
While many have withered in the face of such challenges, or made a face afterward that few have ever seen, Clarkson seemed completely unfazed by the whole experience.
“You don’t need a chaser,” Clarkson said. “That’s good! I don’t think I needed a chaser!”
While there’s no word on whether or not Clarkson plans to run for mayor after her epic performance, the internet rightfully threw flowers at her feet:
The singer compared the taste of the drink to foods like beets, saying that “you like them or you don’t” after consuming the beverage.