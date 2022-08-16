Chicago singers will have a chance to duet with famed singer Kelly Clarkson this month as the now talk show host brings her signature "Kellyoke" on a four-city tour, which includes a stop in the Windy City.

Clarkson's so-called "Kellyoke" bus will travel to four cities across the U.S. beginning this weekend, offering fans the chance to sing a virtual duet with her using her hit rock anthem "Since U Been Gone."

The tour aims to find "some of the greatest singers across America" and offers singers a chance to be featured on Clarkson's talk show.

The tour will include stops in New York, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago's stop will take place from 12-7 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Navy Pier, according to organizers. The tour kicks off Sunday at New York's Rockefeller Plaza.

For those who can't make it to a city stop in person, they can also sing virtually on TikTok using the hashtag #KELLYOKESEARCH.

Kellyoke originated during Clarkson's live performances, but continued into her talk show.

“I can’t wait to see and hear what y’all can do!" Clarkson said in a statement. "Bringing people together through music, being on the road and having the opportunity to thank fans in person for sharing their talents, inspiring us with their stories and for singing along with me is the perfect way to start the new season.”