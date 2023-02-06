Keenan Allen Could Reportedly Be Cap Casualty for Chargers

Could Keenan Allen entice Bears if Chargers cut him? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are entering the offseason flush with salary cap room, but the Los Angeles Chargers are in the opposite situation, and tough decisions in the City of Angels could benefit the Monsters of the Midway.

According to a report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers are currently $23.4 million over the salary cap for next season, and wide receiver Keenan Allen is a player the team could potentially cut to help address that issue.

LAC can save $14.8 million in cap space by releasing Allen and $4.25 million by cutting Everett.



Allen, who is set to carry a cap hit of $21.7 million next season, could be a prime candidate to be cut by Los Angeles, as they’d save approximately $14.5 million if they turned him loose.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old receiver had a bit of a down year in 2022 due to injuries, but still caught 66 passes for 752 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games for the Chargers.

He has racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards in five seasons with the Chargers, and had racked up at least 100 receptions in the three seasons prior to the 2022 campaign.

Allen would have led the Bears in receiving yards and receptions had he been on their roster this season, and the team could potentially look to pair him with Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney.

According to Spotrac, the Bears currently have nearly $99 million in salary cap space, the most in the NFL ahead of free agency.



