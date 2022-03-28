KCON 2022 Premiere Chicago Lineup

Planned for May 21 and 22 at the Rosemont Theatre, the "KCON 2022 Premiere" will feature star-studded groups such as BtoB, NMIXX, STAYC, CRAVITY, and TO1, according to a lineup released Monday evening.

5 photos
1/5
CJ ENM
Planned for May 21 and 22 at the Rosemont Theatre, the “KCON 2022 Premiere” will feature star-studded groups such as BtoB, NMIXX, STAYC, CRAVITY, and TO1, according to a lineup released Monday evening.
2/5
CJ ENM
Planned for May 21 and 22 at the Rosemont Theatre, the “KCON 2022 Premiere” will feature star-studded groups such as BtoB, NMIXX, STAYC, CRAVITY, and TO1, according to a lineup released Monday evening.
3/5
CJ ENM
Planned for May 21 and 22 at the Rosemont Theatre, the “KCON 2022 Premiere” will feature star-studded groups such as BtoB, NMIXX, STAYC, CRAVITY, and TO1, according to a lineup released Monday evening.
4/5
CJ ENM
Planned for May 21 and 22 at the Rosemont Theatre, the “KCON 2022 Premiere” will feature star-studded groups such as BtoB, NMIXX, STAYC, CRAVITY, and TO1, according to a lineup released Monday evening.
5/5
CJ ENM
Planned for May 21 and 22 at the Rosemont Theatre, the “KCON 2022 Premiere” will feature star-studded groups such as BtoB, NMIXX, STAYC, CRAVITY, and TO1, according to a lineup released Monday evening.

This article tagged under:

KCONKCON 2022

More Photo Galleries

Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars After-Party
Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars After-Party
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks
Photos: Runners Hit Streets of Chicago for 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle
Photos: Runners Hit Streets of Chicago for 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us