KC Johnson: It's Time Bulls Start Javonte Green Over Patrick Williams

KC Johnson: It's time Bulls start Green over Williams

Billy Donovan typically doesn’t disclose his starting lineups.

But the Chicago Bulls’ coach has had some fun with reporters twice this season, offering the rare olive branch of announcing Ayo Dosunmu as his starting point guard during the preseason and then surprisingly naming Patrick Williams his starting power forward on the eve of the season opener.

Since that’s probably the last time Donovan goes public with such a decision, here’s a friendly suggestion: Start Javonte Green on Monday against the Boston Celtics.

When Donovan first tried this look during the preseason, it came across as a serious surprise. Williams represented perhaps the Bulls biggest opportunity for internal improvement after an offseason of continuity in resigning Zach LaVine and then working the free-agency margins to add Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond.

But the more it played out, the more sense it made.

Williams is deferential by nature. Playing alongside All-Star players like DeMar DeRozan, LaVine and Nikola Vučević plays into this quality more often than not in a negative manner. There are too many stretches where Williams isn’t very noticeable on the court.

The coaching staff has implored Williams to play with consistent aggression. This can happen without scoring or high shot attempts. It can happen with decisive cuts in the offense, sprinting lanes in transition, attacking closeouts for kick-outs to teammates, setting hard screens, rebounding with force.

Williams showed flashes of this during his first rotational stint on Saturday, setting two good screens to free teammates for shots.

It’s not happening enough.

This is less about rewarding Green for helping briefly flip the energy of an otherwise desultory, blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Saturday’s home opener. It’s also not about some punitive demotion for Williams. It may not even have to be a permanent play.

But for now, even after only three games, it’s more about Green fitting better with the starters and Williams finding his confidence and aggressiveness with the second unit. It’s about doing what’s best for the team.

Against the Cavaliers, both Green and Derrick Jones Jr. logged more playing time than Williams until the third-year forward passed Green with some late mop-up minutes. In fact, Williams exited at the 9:27 mark of the third quarter and didn’t re-enter until that late mop-up time.

Asked about that decision, Donovan, as is his nature, refused to single out Williams.

“I don’t think we started great in the third,” the coach said. “You’re trying to find and search for some energy. And when I put Javonte in there, put Alex (Caruso) in there, at that moment it changed.

"We’ve just gotta be more consistent. I know you’re asking about Patrick, but it was more the group was not playing well. And I was trying to search for different combinations.”

When Donovan tried this experiment during the preseason, Williams almost sounded relieved — or at least welcoming in his postgame remarks.

“A lot of times with the first unit, Zach and DeMar are All-Stars. I feel like and the team feels like the best shot is for the ball to be in their hands. And we’re trying to set screens for them and try to get them open,” Williams said. “They’ll always make the right play if they’re doubled and don’t have a good shot. But they’re All-Stars. To play with him is to help them get a groove. And when they play better, we play better.

“In that second group, whoever gets hot has it. You just play basketball. If you’re open, shoot it.”

This professionalism and role acceptance should be lauded. And it’s time to employ it again. It’s time to start Green and bring Williams off the bench.

