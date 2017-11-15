Woman Missing After Joliet Bartending Shift, Friends Say

Friends of a Mokena woman expressed concern Wednesday after they said she seemingly vanished after working a shift as a bartender in Joliet. Christian Farr reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

Friends of a Mokena woman expressed concern Wednesday after they said she seemingly vanished after working a shift as a bartender in Joliet.

Katie Kearns, 24, was last seen around midnight on Sunday night at Woody's Bar, located in the 1000 block of East Washington Street, friends say.

She never made it home – where she lives with her father and sister – from her shift, Kearns’ friends said, and has not contacted anyone or posted on social media since.

Calls to her phone go straight to voicemail, they added, and she didn’t shown up to shifts at Woody’s or her other job at a restaurant in Orland Park on Monday or Tuesday.

Friends added that it’s out of character for Kearns to go missing, as she’s often in communication with friends and family and has a dog that she likely wouldn’t abandon.

Joliet police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kearns stands at 4 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs between 90 and 100 pounds, friends said.

She has blue eyes and a warrior tattoo on her right forearm.

She was last seen driving a gray 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with a Chicago Cubs World Series sticker on the rear window, her friends said, asking anyone with information to contact local authorities.

Authorities were investigating Wednesday afternoon.