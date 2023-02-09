Karnišovas, Donovan Address Bulls' 3-Point Shooting Infrequency

Karnišovas, Donovan address Bulls' 3-point problem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls' inability to shoot the 3-pointer at a frequent rate is proving detrimental to their offense, especially when those shots don't fall, as they didn't on Thursday during their loss to the Nets, 116-105.

Before the start of the Bulls' season, finding quality shooters to help their 3-point woes became a priority. The Bulls, as you can guess, didn't quite hit the nail on the head with any of the signings they made.

Sure, Goran Dragić can shoot the 3-pointer, owning a career 36.5 percent clip from behind the arc, but the Bulls didn't come close to matching the shooting talent of the modern NBA roster. Also, not having Lonzo Ball – who shot over 40 percent from the 3-point line last season on 7.4 attempts per game – is a huge loss for the team's 3-point shooting corps.

As the Bulls stood pat at the trade deadline for the second straight season on Thursday, it's becoming clear they're inability to produce from beyond the arc is hurting their offense.

"I mean, some games we have a good 3-point rate," Artūras Karnišovas said before the Bulls' loss to the Brooklyn Nets, 116-105. "The reason why we were in a lot of games last year, we were not shooting a lot of 3s but we were making them. We’re still making them.

"But now our defense is in (the) top-10 but our offense is in the 20s. Most of the times, we depend on our offense right now. The games we can’t make a shot . . . last game, we had 14 points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth. That’s struggling on offense. In terms of rate, yes, we’d like to bring the 3-point rate up more. But I think we’re still making at a very good rate, the 3s."

To Karnišovas' point, the Bulls are indeed making their 3-point shots, cashing in 36.5 percent of their attempts from 3-point land – which is good for the 12th-best mark in the league.

But, they're not a 3-point shooting reliant team. The Bulls are shooting the least number of 3's per game this season, chucking up 28.9 per game. Their counterparts at the top of the Eastern Conference leaderboard – the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks – are shooting the second and fourth most per game this season, respectively.

Their lack of attempts from 3-point land certainly bites them, especially if the shots aren't falling from behind the arc.

Case-in-point, against the dismantled Nets on Thursday, the Bulls shot an abysmal 5-of-26 from 3-point land. They didn't make a single 3-pointer until the second half. The Nets, on the other hand, made 10 in the first half, and 17 in the game.

How can you compete in today's NBA without the ability to shoot the 3-pointer frequently and effectively?

"It's really hard. It's really hard," Billy Donovan said after the game.

"And that's why I said I was relatively optimistic coming in at halftime because 10-0 from the 3-point line. 10-0! Usually, if they're gonna make 10, and you're gonna make zero, you're gonna say 'Okay, unless we take a high volume of free throws and they turn it over a lot, you're probably going to be down by quite a bit of points.'"

The Bulls weren't down a lot of points at halftime (five). But, they didn't reach the free throw line to close the gap (16-of-21 from the free throw line) and the Nets turned the ball over the same number of times as the Bulls (11).

Posting 105 points against the Nets – a team that lost Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the past week, while the corps they received in return from Durant's trade watched from the bleachers – isn't a great sign of their current offense.

"We've got to look at ourselves in terms of what kind of shots we're generating for each other," Donovan said. "Yes, when you look down at that stat sheet, it's really, really difficult too."

