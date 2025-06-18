What to Know Karen Read was acquitted on all charges except for one lesser offense

Read was found guilty of operating under the influence

She has already been sentenced, and will serve one year on probation

Watch live in the video player atop this story as the verdict in the closely watched case is read in Norfolk Superior Court.

Karen Read has been found not guilty of killing John O'Keefe by a jury of her peers after days of deliberation.

She was acquitted of all charges, minus a lesser offense — she was found guilty of operating under the influence.

She was already sentenced, and will serve a year on probation.

The jury began deliberating Friday after nearly eight weeks of testimony. On the verdict slip were three charges — second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Prosecutors alleged that Read killed O'Keefe with her SUV while dropping him off at a home on Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts, early on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found in the snow about 6 a.m., and he was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Read's attorneys have argued that she was framed, and their claims in support of that theory, including the disputed Google search "hos long to die in cold," have attracted both supporters and detractors nationwide.

This is Read's second murder trial. The first, in 2024, ended in a mistrial over a hung jury.

Follow along with live updates below: