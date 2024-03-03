Kara Killmer exits Chicago Fire after 10 seasons, but would she ever return?

This past week was an emotional one for avid "Chicago Fire" viewers as one of the show's longest-running characters said farewell after 10 seasons.

In the Season 12 premiere, which aired Jan. 17, actress Kara Killmer's character, paramedic Sylvie Brett, revealed to her Firehouse 51 comrades that she planned to bid Chicago adieu and head to Portland after accepting Matthew Casey's proposal. Brett explained the plans while discussing her and Casey's upcoming wedding with "Mouch," the driver of Truck 81, and fellow paramedic Violet Mikami, according to NBC Insider.

During the discussion, "Mouch" expressed confusion over the speed at which she planned to leave Chicago, leading Brett to make an emphatic statement:

After years of will-they-won't-they chemistry, she and Casey finally deserve to be together.

"Matt and I talked it through, and the truth is, we've waited long enough to be together full-time," she said.

Credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Kilmer's farewell took place in episode 6, which aired Feb. 28, as she simultaneously said "I do" to Casey at their much-anticipated wedding.

A regular on the show since Season 3, Brett has become established in the One Chicago universe, with appearances on "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." as well.

At this point, there are no plans for Killmer to return to "Chicago Fire," but NBC Insider did ask if she'd be open to possibly coming back one day.

"Oh, absolutely," she said. "The door is wide open. Any time they wanna call, I will be there. It is a fantastic show, great people. I will come back any time they want."

It appears Kilmer has come to adore Chicago, as evidenced by a carousel of photos she posted on Instagram in November.

"These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago," she explained in a post. "Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD—some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!"