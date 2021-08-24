Kanye West Rebuilds Childhood Home For ‘Donda' Listening Event at Soldier Field Thursday, Photos Show

Rapper Kanye West is recreating his Chicago childhood home as part of the set for his "Donda" listening event Thursday inside Soldier Field, according to online images.

West unveiled his 10th studio album in front of a packed crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last month. The Thursday show is at Soldier Field and slated to start at 9 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Over the weekend, West cleared his entire Instagram account and started dropping photos on Instagram related to the "Donda" album, the first of which was his childhood home.

His album, which has yet to be released, was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

Tickets for the event went on sale Friday.

The rapper's first listening session — which was livestreamed on Apple Music — sold out the Atlanta venue after he announced that the first public listen of his highly-anticipated album would take place. Some of the big names who attended the event were Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian West.

West, 44, is known for his Chicago roots, though he was born in Atlanta, so it's fitting that the Soldier Field listening event would follow.

This latest project is a follow-up to his 2019 gospel-themed album “Jesus is King,” which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colorful cover art and a track list — that he would release his latest album. At the time, his tweets indicated that his project would release on the same day as his rival Taylor Swift's project “Folklore,” but his album ended up being postponed.