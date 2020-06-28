Kanye West Leaves Big Message for Chicago at Gap Magnificent Mile Store

Just days after Kanye West announced a partnership with Gap, the music star and fashion designer left a message - a very big one - on the front of the clothing chain's Magnificent Mile store.

West's clothing brand Yeezy will design adult and kids' clothing that will be sold at the chain's stores next year. In the massive note plastered on the front of the Gap store, West noted he would shop at the location when he lived on the South Side of Chicago.

The rap superstar added that he is "so blessed..." and "...so humbled at the opportunity to serve," adding he puts his heart into the color palette and every detail.

The Chicagoan's brand is best known for pricey sneakers that sell out online quickly. But Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won't be sold at Gap stores.

San Francisco-based Gap Inc., whose sales are dwindling, hopes the deal will keep it relevant with shoppers. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 stores worldwide could get the brand in front of more people.

On Friday, West tweeted a photo of what the collaboration might look like: bright colored hoodies, jackets and T-shirts.

West has a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager and referenced it in the lyrics of “Spaceship” on his 2004 album "College Dropout." And he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director of the brand.

The full message seen on the front of the Gap store is listed below:

Thank God

Hi Chicago it’s me

This is [the] Gap store

I used to shop at when

I would drive my Nissan

from the south Side

so blessed

I thank God and I am

so humbled at the

opportunity to serve

I put my heart into the

color palette and every

detail I love Tron the original

Do you like stuff

I don’t know what to do with

my hands

Love YEEZY