Kanye West Joins Chicago March After Donating to George Floyd’s Family

Rapper Kanye West joined a march Thursday on Chicago's South Side as protests continued nationwide and around the world following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Appearing to try and blend in as best he could with the crowd, West joined the march organized by Chicago Public Schools students and activist Ja'Mal Green that began at the CPS office in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood north to Chicago Police Department headquarters on Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville.

A spokesman for West told NBC News earlier in the day that he donated $2 million to the families and legal teams of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. West also set up a college savings fund for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna.

The demonstration West joined was held in protest against CPS' contract with CPD. Organizers of the event cite the Minneapolis Public Schools' cancellation of its contract with local police after Floyd's death as a reference for their demands, which include the cancellation of the CPD contract and increasing funding for school therapists and art-based extracurricular activities, as well as mandatory education on the American history of race taught by black educators.

The march was one of several that took place across Chicago, marking the seventh straight night of demonstrations in the city.