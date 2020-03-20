Kanye West Donates to Chicago Charity Helping Elderly Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kanye West has teamed up with a Chicago non-profit to help the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Josephine "Mother" Wade, the founder of We Women Empowered, said West made a donation to help support the South Side organization's goal of delivering three meals a day to residents.

The non-profit is working in several neighborhoods including Chatham, Woodlawn, Washington Park, South Shore, Grand Crossing, Englewood, Grand Boulevard, Auburn Gresham and Avalon Park, according to a news release. West's donation will help the group expand and offer meals in even more areas.

"Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the Southside, his old neighborhood, I was beyond words," "Mother" Wade told PEOPLE magazine.

The food delivery service is being operated out of Josephine's Southern Cooking, "Mother" Wade's own restaurant.

West also made a donation to the Dream Center in Los Angeles, a non-profit that's providing meals to approximately 7,000 people a day.