Kansas and Illinois to turn private scrimmage into televised fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims

By The Associated Press

USA TODAY

Kansas and Illinois will play a televised basketball exhibition Oct. 29 with the proceeds benefitting the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, Kansas announced Friday.

Wildfires have scorched the island in recent days, killing at least 111, with hundreds more unaccounted for.

“For decades, the Maui Invitation and the city of Lahaina have been very important to college basketball,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go to that entire community as they recover from such a tragic event.”

Self said he and Illinois coach Brad Underwood devised the plan while discussing how they could help those affected by the fires.

The game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, will be televised by Big Ten Network.

