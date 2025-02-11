Suburban home invasion suspects tied up victim, ransacked residence: Police

A rural Kankakee homeowner was tied up as three men ransacked and robbed his residence this week, authorities say.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, one of the suspects approached the home on North Pearl Street on Monday under the ruse of being an Uber Eats driver.

As that suspect talked to the victim, two additional suspects forced their way into the residence, zip-tying the homeowner’s wrists.

The three suspects then allegedly ransacked the home, stealing electronics, cash and multiple firearms, according to police.

An investigation revealed information on the three suspects, and all three have been taken into custody, according to police. 41-year-old Marcus Phelan, 38-year-old James Schoeberl II and 29-year-old Ryan McManimen were all charged with home invasion, and all could face additional charges in the case, according to authorities.

“The ability to recover stolen property – including dangerous firearms – and bring these suspects into custody so quickly is a testament to their dedication,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in a statement.

There were no reports of injuries to the homeowner, and all three suspects will face pretrial detention hearings this week.