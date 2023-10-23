Kane County Sheriff's deputy in critical condition after head-on crash in Plato Township

A Kane County Sheriff’s deputy had to be airlifted to a local hospital after a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the deputy was driving a squad car near the intersection of Illinois Route 47 and Plank Road in Plato Township when the vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck.

That truck, which was towing a fully-loaded trailer, came into the southbound lanes of the roadway before slamming into the squad car, according to Illinois State Police.

The deputy, identified as 33-year-old Brian Anderson, was airlifted to an area hospital. He was listed in critical, but stable, condition after suffering multiple leg fractures, police said.

The driver and the occupants of the pickup truck were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP is handling the investigation, and will investigate whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. There has been no further word on the circumstances surrounding the crash, or whether police will recommend that charges be filed in the case.