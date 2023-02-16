Kane County Sheriff Warns of ‘Many Accidents' as Winter Weather Makes for Dangerous Road Conditions

As winter weather alerts remain in effect across the area, many are warning of dangerous road conditions making travel hazardous ahead of the afternoon and evening commutes.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisories remain in effect for several counties through 9 p.m.

By 12 p.m., some locations were already reporting numerous accidents.

"Please use caution, the roads are very icy. We are experiencing many accidents already," the Kane County Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The Illinois Department of Transportation urged drivers to take note of plows and stay behind them.

As of 2 p.m., IDOT showed most of the Chicago-area was experiencing snow or ice-covered roads.