Chicago Weather

Kane County Sheriff Warns of ‘Many Accidents' as Winter Weather Makes for Dangerous Road Conditions

By 12 p.m., some locations were already reporting numerous accidents

As winter weather alerts remain in effect across the area, many are warning of dangerous road conditions making travel hazardous ahead of the afternoon and evening commutes.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisories remain in effect for several counties through 9 p.m.

By 12 p.m., some locations were already reporting numerous accidents.

"Please use caution, the roads are very icy. We are experiencing many accidents already," the Kane County Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Illinois Department of Transportation urged drivers to take note of plows and stay behind them.

As of 2 p.m., IDOT showed most of the Chicago-area was experiencing snow or ice-covered roads.

Local

Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras Foresees Making Cubs Cry, Per Twitter Story

Chicago Weather

More Than 300 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports Amid Wintry Weather

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us