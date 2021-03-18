Kane County

Kane County Set to Open Mass Vaccination Hub in Batavia Friday

Ben Stansall | AFP | Getty Images

Batavia is set to open Kane County's first mass vaccination hub on Friday, county health officials announced.

The site will be located at 501 N. Randall Rd., in what was formerly a Sam's Club store. It will be will be open six days a week, with a goal of serving 18,000 people each week, the Daily Herald reported.

According to the health department, details on the hub are expected to be released, but initial appointments will likely focus on second doses.

Also this week, Aurora opened yet another one-day mass vaccination clinic.

Thursday's clinic opened at the former Carson Pirie Scott store located at 970 N. Lake Street, where first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, officials said.

The appointments were open only to Aurora residents who qualify in Phase 1B Plus of the state's vaccine rollout plan.

Two other new coronavirus vaccination sites are also set to open in nearby Will County later this month for people eligible under Phase 1B and the Schaumburg Convention Center opened Wednesday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to several suburban communities in partnership with Jewel Osco.

This article tagged under:

Kane CountyBataviaaurora covid vaccinebatavia covid vaccinekane county covid vaccine
