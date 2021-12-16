Nearly 11K Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Pepperoni Recalled for Harmful Bacteria, Kane County Announces

Nearly 11,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products, which likely contain harmful bacteria, have been recalled, the Kane County Health Department announced Thursday.

The health department advised that Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. recall pepperoni products that may be infected with Bacillus cereus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The pepperoni was packaged on June 17 in an 8-oz plastic shrunk-wrapped container with unsliced meat. The package reads "Margherita PEPPERONI" with lot code P1931C and a "use by date" of Dec. 14 on the label.

The products were shipped nationwide, according to a release.

The health department said no there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the meat. However, anyone concerned about an injury or illness is advised to contact a health care provider.

The bacteria B. cereus is a toxic microorganism, which causes people to experience diarrhea and vomiting when consumed, according to the health department. Those with compromised immune systems are more at risk for serious illness.

Typical treatment for a B. cereus infection includes "vigorous" rehydration and other care options, such as antibiotics, officials said.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," a release said.