Kane County officials seek help in ID'ing skull connected to 1978 cold case

Officials in suburban Kane County are seeking public donations amid a renewed effort to identify a human skull found during a home renovation in the 1970s.

According to officials, the skull was found while a home in Batavia was being renovated in 1978. The case was investigated by police, but quickly grew cold as no new leads surfaced.

Now, the Kane County Coroner’s Office says that a new DNA profiling service could help kickstart the quest to identify the victim in the case, with the public asked to contribute funds towards the effort via DNAsolves.com.

“I feel this offers people a chance to be part of something meaningful this holiday season,” Coroner Rob Russell said in a statement. “To help an individual who may have been thought to be forgotten, captures the essence of the holiday season. Every individual is precious and deserves to be remembered, regardless of how much time has passed.”

Those seeking to provide financial assistance, or to learn more about the case, are encouraged to visit the website linked above.