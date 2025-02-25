Kane County man dies after being struck by 3 vehicles

The Kane County Sheriff's Office was investigating a deadly crash in which an East Dundee man was hit by three vehicles on Monday morning, sheriff's official said.

At around 5:58 a.m., sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Illinois Route 31 and Miller Road in Dundee Township regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by multiple vehicles. The pedestrian, Thomas Yucuis, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, detectives learned Yucuis was walking in the southbound lanes on Route 31, wearing dark clothing, when he was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze, a black Acura sedan and a gray Cadillac sedan, police stated. All three vehicles were traveling southbound at the time of the crash.

No citations had been issued as of Monday evening, and the crash remained under investigation.