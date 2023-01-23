Kali Uchis Announces Chicago Stop on Upcoming Tour

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis has announced her North American tour, which includes a stop in the Windy City.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, comes to the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on May 16. Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, on kaliuchis.com.

Uchis, who is known for 2020 chart-topper "telepatía," is set to release her new English language album, Red Moon in Venus, on March 3.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“Love is the message,” Uchis explained in a statement about the new album. “Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best."

In addition to a Grammy, the artist has won three Billboard Latin Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award.

To learn more about Uchis' album and upcoming tour, see here.