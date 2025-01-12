Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin's largest indoor waterpark, has some ambitious plans in the works.

The resort on Thursday announced an $85 million, 75,000-square-foot expansion featuring a glass-enclosed waterpark with a retractable roof. Construction has gotten underway, and the new extension of the resort is slated to open in 2026, according to Kalahari's website.

The open-air waterpark will include three slides: two six-person raft slides called The Wild Wildebeest and Green Python and a four-lane racing slide named The Cheetah Mat Racers.

Other attractions will be part of the expanded area, including the Lost Lagoon Spa Pool and the Watering Hole Pool with zero-depth entry and tanning ledges.

Then there's the Coral Cove Kiddie Slide Pool for younger children and The Grotto swim-up bar for adults.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a 40-inch wide big-screen TV display, additional food and beverage options, as well as new cabanas and whirlpool cabanas, according to the resort.