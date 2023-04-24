K-9 Tracks Down Home Invasion Suspect in Unincorporated Gurnee: Lake County Sheriff

A K-9 with the Lake County Sheriff's Department is being credited for locating the suspect in a home invasion late Sunday, according to authorities.

At around 8:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff's department were called to a home in the 36200 block of North Old Creek Court in unincorporated Gurnee for a possible home invasion, officials said in a news release. A man called 911 and told dispatchers he was on FaceTime with a 36-year-old woman when another man appeared in the video behind the woman, she screamed and the call disconnected.

Deputies arrived at the location and found the victim, who had been battered by the suspect, Joshua Simmons, 34, of Georgia, according to authorities. Police say Simmons, 34, a former acquaintance of the victim's, forced entry into her home, took her phone and struck her in the face and neck before fleeing on foot.

A short time later, K-9 Dax with the sheriff's department responded to the scene, conducted a track for Simmons and then found him hiding in the three seasons room of a residence, authorities said. The suspect refused to surrender, at which point Dax was deployed and bit Simmons on his arm, police said. Simmons then struck Dax, who appeared to be unfazed by the punch.

Simmons was taken to an area hospital and treated for the dog bite.

He was charged with home invasion, two counts of domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence, striking a police K-9 and resisting arrest, police said.