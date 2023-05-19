Attention K-Pop fans: One of your favorite K-Pop girl groups is going on tour and stopping in the Chicago area.

According to a press release from Live Nation, K-Pop girl group aespa is hitting the road for a 14-date tour world tour, stopping in only eight cities across the United States: Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Boston, and the Chicago suburb of Rosemont.

The group's 'SYNK: Hyper Line' global tour kicks of Aug. 13 in California. It will stop near Chicago at the Rosemont Theatre on Aug. 30. aespa will also perform at The Governor's Ball festival in Brooklyn in June, where they will "make history as the festival's first K-Pop act to perform, the release says.

According to Live Nation, aespa will perform song from their mini-album "My World," which broke the group's own record for highest first week sales.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

Below is the full list of tour cities and dates:

Sun Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 18 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Aug 22 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

Fri Aug 25 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Sun Aug 27 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wed Aug 30 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Sat Sep 02 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

Tue Sep 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 08 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

Mon Sep 11 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

Thu Sep 14 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Caupolican

Mon Sep 25 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Thu Sep 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Sep 30 – Paris, France – Dôme de Paris