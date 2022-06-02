K.C. Johnson and Matt Stroup discuss Zach LaVine’s next moves in the NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson sat down with Matt Stroup on Roundball Stew to talk about the latest buzz on Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine, including his next move in the NBA and what factors will determine where he lands.

“He's going to be back, but he's made it clear he's going to go through the process. And there's certainly quite a bit of chatter out there, some of which I reported on that I heard while at the combine from other execs and agents, etc., that there's a perception that he's somewhat gettable,” said Johnson. “I can also report that the Bulls are fairly confident they're going to be able to re-sign him.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Contractually, the Bulls are able to pay him the most money because they can offer a “supermax contract” or a “Designated Veteran Player Extension.” Teams can re-sign qualified players to maximum five-year contracts worth up to 35 percent of the salary cap with eight percent increase in each subsequent year.

“If you look at the teams that project to have max cap space, they do not seem to be the most appealing teams to me, but I'm not exactly sure,” said Johnson. “We'll see how that plays out.”

When asked about LaVine’s potential playing with the Hawks, Johnson confirms he has heard that rumor in his reports, as well as the possibility of the guard joining the Mavericks. Johnson explains that these two teams would need a sign-and-trade because of their cap situations, preventing them from offering LaVine a max contract.

“And Zach, that's one thing he's made pretty clear is that obviously the max contract is important to him,” added Johnson. “It's as much of a respect thing as a money thing.”

“Those that don't know, when he was a free agent four years ago, he was a restricted free agent. And the Bulls made him go out and get an offer sheet from the Kings. And there were a lot of people speculating that that was an overpay at the time, and he clearly outperformed that contract. And Zach doesn't forget things like that,” said Johnson.

The complications of a sign-and-trade deal is the collective-bargaining agreement part of it. LaVine will have a base compensation with his salary jumping to where it is.

“And that's a collective bargaining agreement technicality that, for those who don't know, makes it more difficult to do a sign and trade,” added Johnson. “But it is doable and that's usually where you see three team deals transpire as well.”

The powerful offensive engine has many important decisions ahead. Teams can officially sign players starting on July 6 and as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, LaVine’s deadline for re-signing is Sept. 5.

After making $19.5 million per year in his last contract, LaVine can either sign with a new team for four years and $160 million or re-sign with the Bulls for five years for more than $200 million.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.