K-9 Catches Suspect Who Jumped From Second-Floor Motel Window: Lake County Sheriff

A K-9 with the Lake County Sheriff's Office apprehended a suspect who had jumped from the second floor window of a Beach Park motel in an attempt to evade police, according to authorities.

At around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to a fight at a motel in the 39000 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park. After they knocked on the door of the room where the fight was taking place, a parolee jumped from a window and fled the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Numerous deputies established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect, Ricardo Perez, 31, of Mundelein. K-9 Dax, alongside his handler Deputy John Forlenza, located Perez' firearm in a bush near the hotel and eventually found him hiding behind a dumpster, authorities said.

Perez refused to surrender at which point Dax bit his arm and took him into custody, according to officials. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for the dog bite and a leg injury he sustained jumping from the motel.

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm - no Firearm Owners Identification Card, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm - no Concealed Carry License and resisting arrest.