Juvenile Shot by Police in Sauk Village After Resisting Arrest: Authorities

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Forced has been called to investigate a shooting in which a Sauk Village police officer shot a juvenile male who resisted arrest and ran from officers, according to the state law enforcement agency.

The incident occurred Friday morning at approximately 8:50 a.m., when officers with the Sauk Village Police Department responded to the 22000 block of Torrence Avenue regarding "a call involving a juvenile male," state police said. Authorities didn't provide the specific reason as to why police were called.

Sauk Village police officers stopped the alleged suspect and attempted to arrest him, but the individual resisted, police said. The juvenile then fled the scene with a handcuff on one of his wrists, authorities said.

Officers chased the suspect, and at one point, one officer discharged their weapon, striking the juvenile, police said. The suspect was transported to an area hospital, but had been treated and released as of Saturday afternoon.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the account of events provided by law enforcement. The investigation remained ongoing as of Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call ISP Zone 1 Investigations at (847) 294-4400.