Justin Timberlake postpones Chicago concert due to illness

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake has postponed an upcoming show at Chicago’s United Center due to illness, rescheduling it for early next year.

According to Timberlake’s social media account, his Sunday show at the arena will be postponed after he was diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis in recent days.

“Thank you for understanding – I’ll make it up to you,” he said in the post.

The rescheduled show will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, according to the updated tour schedule on his website.

Timberlake previously performed in Chicago on June 21 and 22, and added a third show on the fall leg of his ongoing world tour due to massive ticket sales in the city.

The rescheduled dates also include stops in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Columbus as part of the announcement.

Timberlake is touring in support of his sixth studio album “Everything I Thought I Was,” which was released in March.

The singer was arrested on driving while intoxicated in June, just days before his shows at the United Center. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, a deal which included a fine and community service.