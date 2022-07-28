Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson Earning Key Places in Cubs' Future

Steele, Thompson earning key places in Cubs' future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the smoke clears and the Cubs emerge from their forthcoming trade deadline selloff, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson are among the guys who will still be standing above the rubble.

And that makes them two of the most important storylines for the final two months of the season.

Because as we near August, Steele and Thompson have shown they might be keepers in the rotation for the “next great Cubs team.”

“I definitely think they're on a similar path to establish themselves as everyday big-league starters,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “They’ve done a really nice job.”

The Cubs’ failure to develop homegrown starting pitching during their last contention cycle is well-documented.

And while they have promising arms in their farm system, Steele and Thompson are here now, and after early-career success as relievers showing growth after given runway in the rotation.

“The confidence and the poise they have when they're out there now,” said Kyle Hendricks of what’s impressed him most about the two young starters’ development.

“You can tell they are in control fully, fully know who they are as pitchers and as people, and they go out there and you can see the confidence just continue to grow.”

The numbers indicate the same thing. Steele was inconsistent in nine starts after being inserted into the rotation full-time last August, posting a 4.95 ERA in those outings.

This season, he has a 3.86 ERA and was a steadying presence the last two months as the Cubs weathered injuries to multiple starting pitchers.

He has a 2.65 ERA in nine starts since June, including Thursday’s outing when he was hurt by tough luck and shoddy defense and was charged with four unearned runs in the Cubs' 4-2 loss to the Giants.

“I feel like I've grown a lot,” Steele said. “I feel like I’m a completely different pitcher than I was a year ago. I've learned so much.

"I feel like with every outing, I learn something. I've definitely learned how to pitch and not just throw my pitches. I would say I’m definitely a completely different pitcher in a better way.”

Ross pointed to adjustments Steele has made, like throwing his fastball down and in more frequently, and noted the lefty’s improved ability to command his slider.

“The evolution is, 'I found my strengths and been able to hone in on that,'” Ross said. “Not kind of searching for changeups and sinkers on both sides of the plate.

“He’s gotten to his strength and just hammered that and had a lot of success.”

Thompson had a strong first half of 2021 in relief but struggled after joining the rotation down the stretch.

He dominated out of the bullpen early this season and has impressed since joining the rotation in late May, with some final lines that aren’t indicative of how he performed ((3.90 ERA, 13 starts).

Since a rough two-start stretch in June, he holds a 2.52 ERA in seven outings — including seven strong innings Tuesday in which he surrendered with just two unearned runs.

“That was as good as we've seen Keegan,” Ross said.

Thompson, in comparing where he is now compared to a year ago, pointed to being able to pitch in moments he doesn’t have his best stuff.

“It’s just having the confidence and the experience to be in a situation and know how to get out of those tough spots,” he said.

The Cubs rotation could look a little or a lot different after the deadline passes, but Steele and Thompson will be there.

Continuing on upward trajectories would provide the Cubs another level of certainty for their rotation heading into the offseason and 2023.

“They’re amazing, man,” Cubs starter Marcus Stroman said. “Those are my buddies. Those guys are going to be legit.

“They’re learning; they’ve both been dealing. I think those guys are going to be, hopefully, household names in the next few years as they progress.”

Contributing: Gordon Wittenmyer

