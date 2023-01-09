Justin Fields Will Do ‘Whatever' Ryan Poles Needs to Recruit Free Agents

Fields will do 'whatever' Poles needs to recruit free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields' job is on the field. He's the gravitational force at the center of this Bears rebuild. His priority is leading those in the building as they try to build a consistent winner in Chicago.

General manager Ryan Poles' job is to fill the building with talent that can help Fields reach the ceiling his talent suggests.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Fields is aware of the wealth of resources at Poles' disposal this offseason. The Bears will have over $100 million in salary cap space to use in free agency and own the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Fields' rise in 2022 should allow Poles to auction off that No. 1 pick to a quarterback-needy team and add draft capital to the Bears' war chest.

Fields trusts Poles to make the right moves during a critical offseason for the Bears. But if the general manager wants the young quarterback to help him lure talent, Fields is more than willing to help.

"I know Ryan has a great understanding of what needs to be done around here, what holes we might need to fill and stuff like that," Fields said Monday. "That's not my job to control any of that. Whatever he needs me to do in terms of recruiting, I'm sure we’re going to have that conversation here in a bit.

"So, whatever he’s going to do, I fully trust him. His goal is to make the best team he can for us. I know he’s going to do a great job of that. We're going to get better and work in the offseason."

Poles' teardown season went about as well as he could have hoped. The Bears had moments but finished at 3-14 and with the No. 1 overall pick. Head coach Matt Eberflus laid the foundational floor for what he hopes is a sustained winner and maintained buy-in even as the season spiraled.

Fields' growth in Year 2 is the biggest reason for optimism moving forward. The 23-year-old showed Poles and Eberflus enough to believe he could be the franchise quarterback Chicago has long lusted after.

The salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick are reasons to believe the 2023 Bears will be a much different operation than the one that finished this season on a 10-game losing streak.

That's fair. But the success of the 2023 Bears starts and ends with Justin Fields, the quarterback, taking another leap in his journey to stardom. If that doesn't happen, everything else is moot.

"My job is strictly to get better, work on my skills at quarterback and ultimately get my teammates better," Fields said. "I’m going to pay attention to who we get and stuff like that, but to be honest I’m just focused on me right now, and everybody else that’s on the team and just getting better with those guys, getting better with them."

Fields is focused on the 100 yards of grass he is asked to own on Sundays. That's his universe to master.

But if Poles needs help securing a critical free agent this offseason, Fields will be the frontman for what they are building in Chicago. The pitchman to sell whoever Poles targets that these Bears will be different.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.