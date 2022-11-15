Justin Fields Tops Fantasy Football Leaders Over Last Four Weeks

Fields tops fantasy football leaders over last four weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the most valuable fantasy football quarterback in the last month.

Over the past four weeks, Fields has 131.5 fantasy points, which is 38.9 points higher than the next highest player (Tua Tagovailoa, 92.6 points).

Most total fantasy points scored across all positions over the last 4 weeks:



1. Justin Fields: 131.5

2. Tua Tagovailoa: 92.6



54. Davis Mills: 53.7



So, the gap between Fields and the 2nd highest-scorer is the same as the 2nd and 54th highest-scoring player (38.9 points). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 15, 2022

In the last two weeks, Fields led the league in fantasy points in Week 10 and was second to Joe Mixon in Week 9. He recorded 39.38 and 42.72 points, respectively.

He has the fourth most points of any quarterback in fantasy football this season. Fields is rostered now in 91 percent of ESPN leagues, which swelled up 44 percent from the previous week.

During the first four weeks of the season, Fields was QB31 in fantasy football. Between Weeks 5-8, he was QB2 in fantasy points. Since the implementation of Fields' rushing attack, he's been benefitting fantasy owners.

MORE: Fields second-best fantasy quarterback for Week 5-8

Speaking of benefitting fantasy owners, Bears tight end Cole Kmet has reached the top-two spots on the fantasy football leaderboard over the past two weeks. He has the second-most touchdowns of any tight end in the league, second to Travis Kelce.

Kmet is TE12 as of this writing and is rostered in just 38 percent of ESPN leagues.

So, if you're in one of the nine percent of fantasy football leagues where Fields is available, or the 62 percent of leagues where Kmet is a free agent, you're already behind the 8-ball.

Now's the time to pick up a blue-chip fantasy piece heading into the playoffs in the upcoming weeks.

