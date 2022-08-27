Justin Fields Throws First Touchdown of the Preseason

By Ryan Taylor

Justin Fields throws first touchdown of the preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields has his first touchdown of the preseason. 

On 1st-and-5 off of a Cleveland Browns penalty, Fields took snap in the shotgun and delivered a textbook throw to tight end Ryan Griffin for a 22-yard touchdown. The touchdown marked Fields' first of the preseason. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After going three-and-out on the team's first offensive drive, Fields led the team to a seven play, 80-yard drive for a touchdown score. Fields fended off the adversity of another late hit (experienced two in his first preseason game against the Chiefs) to deliver a fantastic strike. 

Fields and the starters are expected to play the entirety of the first half in preparation for the Bears' first regular season game versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field. 

Local

1 hour ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Stormy Sunday

Humboldt Park 2 hours ago

Man Shot and Killed When Gunman Fires Into Humboldt Park Restaurant, Chicago Police Say

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us