Justin Fields Showing Determination in Trying to Get Bears' Offense Right

LAKE FOREST – Justin Fields knows the Bears’ success this fall will hinge, by and large, on his ability to make the best out of an offense that lacks some essential parts.

Other than Darnell Mooney, the receiving corps is filled with players the Bears made low-stakes investments in, hoping for a big payoff. The offensive line picture is murkier than ever after center Lucas Patrick’s hand injury, and the Bears also are installing a new scheme.

The early results in non-padded practices have been … suboptimal.

There have been too many pre-snap penalties, alignment mistakes, and snap issues to make anyone feel good about where the offense stands on Aug. 1. There’s time for that to change, but the Bears have to get things on track soon with Week 1 fast approaching.

Fields, whose leadership has been praised all offseason, is doing everything he can to get the Bears where they need to be come Sept. 11.

“Justin will get on you if you’re not doing the right thing,” wide receiver Byron Pringle said Monday after practice. “I lined up in the wrong formation. But that’s what quarterbacks do. That’s leadership. That’s not him harping up on me, or nothing like that. It’s nothing for me to get upset about. He wants to win, and I want to win as well. If that’s what it takes, that’s what it’s going to take. And not just only him getting on me. It’s anybody.”



The Bears’ evaluation of Fields this fall will be all-encompassing, from his play on Sundays to his practice habits and ability to get the most out of his teammates.

Arm talent aside, leadership is Priority A for a franchise quarterback.



Nine-year NFL veteran Ryan Griffin sees the second-year signal-caller as someone everyone will follow.

"I think anyone who watches practice can see just how determined and focused No. 1 is," Griffin said. "When he's the leader of your offense, it permeates throughout every unit on that side of the ball. I don't see us having a problem with his urgency."

Given the Bears’ overall clunkiness on offense early in training camp, the pressure put on Fields to make something out of the collection of offensive players the Bears’ brass has accumulated will be even greater than expected.

Time on task can cure some of what ails the Bears. Maybe. But with an uncertain offensive line and an unheralded group of receivers, the Bears will ask Fields to do it all to make them competitive this fall.

That’s where the arm talent comes in.

Fields has been far from perfect early in training camp. He’s had several late throws, which head coach Matt Eberflus attributed to learning a new scheme with new receivers. Pringle also talked about his quest to get on the same page with Fields, especially in a scramble drill.

But Fields also has several impressive plays. The most notable came on Friday when he extended a play by scrambling to his right and zipped an off-platform throw to Equanimeous St. Brown in the end zone for a touchdown.

It’s plays like that, coupled with Fields’ Year 2 leadership jump, that has the Bears’ new regime optimistic about this season and the future. Fields opened training camp by detailing his desire to be great and bring a title back to Chicago.

Those goals might be years away, but the path there, for Fields and the Bears, starts now. The Bears will only go as far as Fields can take them, but he’s willing to put everyone on his back if he must.

“The way he moves, everybody else has to go with him or we won’t go anywhere,” Darnell Mooney said. “Justin is a good guy, great player, great work ethic and he can’t do it all by himself. We got to work with him. Everybody. “

The Bears’ offensive issues run deep at the moment. Fields knows the responsibility lies with him to get everyone on the same page, so the unit is clicking a month from now.

If the offense falters this fall, it won’t be because Justin Fields didn’t do everything in his power to cure what ails a group with a myriad of problems on Aug. 1.

